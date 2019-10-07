Why so serious: Malaika on Arjun's Insta post

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora has reacted to her
In the image on Instagram, Arjun is seen getting his bow-tie fixed before hosting an event.
Malaika wrote: "Why so serious?"
To which, Arjun replied: "Malaika was wondering how's it such a complex process getting the bow tie right."
After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple
Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.
