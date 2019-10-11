This is why there will be little less of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan photos together

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan are two popular names in B-town. Both the actors have carved a niche for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective films. The duo has even collaborated for a film, and apart from their work, they have been making headlines for their rumoured love affair.



However, it seems like we are going to see a little less of Kartik and Sara together. No, there is no trouble in paradise however, Kartik and Sara are going the separate way in front of the papz . A little birdie revealed Kartik is telling paparazzi not to photograph the duo together. The source told Mumbai Mirror that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is requesting the photographers not to snap the two together for he wants his reputation to go beyond being Sara Ali Khan's hot beau. Yes, the actor fears he will be known as Sara's boyfriend whereas he wants to be known more than just that.



"We hear Aryan has been telling photographers not to shoot the two together, as he wants to be known as more than just SAK’s boyfriend. The couple has decided to let their work speak to keep them in the news, and not just their romance," the daily reported.