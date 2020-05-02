Why you must watch Taapsee Pannu's Thappad during the lockdown

MUMBAI: The ongoing lockdown has been increased by another two weeks. While the number of coronavirus cases have been on a constant rise, the lockdown is a precautionary measure to curtail the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Being locked up in our respective homes for such a long time is making us really restless.

Most of us are relying on OTT platforms for our source of entertainment. And one film you must watch is Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the leads.

Thappad was one of the most talked movies of the year for several reasons. The movie revolves around a happily married couple Amruta and Vikram (played by Taapsee and Pavail respectively), their happy moments, struggles to build a home and how selflessly the wife invested herself in the marriage. However, their world turns upside down post a ‘thappad’. Yes! The movie is about that one slap. A slap that highlights the sexist approach of the society that normalises a slap and domestic violence in marriage.

We list below the top reasons you should watch this film.

An impactful storyline that is a slap on the face of misogyny

Thappad is a story of a woman and her self respect, the story of a woman keeping her self esteem above this patriarchal society. This Anubhav Sinha directorial happens to be a modern take on domestic violence and comes with a powerful message that gives a fresh perspective to how far we can let anyone abuse us in the name of love. Thappad is about the message that domestic violence, even if it is just a slap, can’t be accepted. Indeed, it was a perfect slap on the face of the misogyny which believes that wives are meant for all the sacrifices.

Taapsee’s brilliant performance

Taapsee is one of the actresses who has won a million hearts with her unconventional performances. The diva is known for bringing something new to the table every time she hits the screens and Thappad was no different. Her transition from loving housewife to woman protecting her self esteem is brilliant. Taapsee’s performance strikes the right chord with your hearts as she will make you feel every emotion she experienced as the story unfolded.

An excellent ensemble of supporting cast

Apart from Taapsee and Pavail, Thappad also features Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Manav Kaul in key roles. And Anubhav has managed to do wonders with such a brilliant ensemble of cast. Each of the actors has portrayed their characters beautifully and played a key role in shaping up the story. In fact, their performance will make you wonder if taking a divorce over a slap is a wise decision on not.

Credits: Pinkvilla