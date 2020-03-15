News

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Zareen Khan says attending the kite-flying festival in Ahmedabad was an amazing and insane experience.

"I am still in awe of experiencing Uttarayan or the kite flying festival. The energies of the people were insane, the sky looked so beautiful with all those colourful kites, the people here were so courteous and off course the food, the yummy Gujarati Thali," Zareen said, adding: "If somebody asks me what's been the best part of this trail it's going to be difficult to choose."

The actress went to Ahmedabad as part of her travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails", which airs on AXN. This time, she travelled to Ahmedabad to visit the haveli, which was the significant backdrop for Bollywood film "Kai Po Che".

On the film front, she will be seen in "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele", which also stars Anshuman Jha. Directed by Harish Vyas, "Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele" is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (played by Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

Tags Zareen Khan Kai Po Che Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Harish Vyas Anshuman Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Colors' Choti Sardarni cast...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Vikram Nagi, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Ramji Gulati, Raj Chanana , Rapper MAC

Launch of Ramji Gulati's next featuring...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here