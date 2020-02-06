News

'Wild Dog' Thailand schedule cancelled due to coronavirus scare


By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: The shooting of Nagarjuna and Saiyami Kher-starrer "Wild Dog", which was scheduled to take place in Thailand, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Sharing the update, Saiyami said: "I was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences, and was looking forward to the long schedule in Thailand. But they have postponed the shoot as they didn't want to take the risk with such a big crew."

"Wild Dog", which is being directed by Solomon, is said to be inspired by true events.

According to reports, Saiyami is playing the role of a RAW agent in the film, and she will be seen performing high octane action sequences.

 



 
 
 

