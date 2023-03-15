Will Akshay Kumar and John Abraham return in Desi Boyz 2? Producer Anand Pandit reveals – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Desi Boyz starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh was released in 2011. The movie was a semi-hit at the box office, and a few months ago, it was announced that Desi Boyz will be having a sequel and it is not yet officially announced which actors will be seen in it.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with producer Anand Pandit and spoke to him about his upcoming projects and the casting of Desi Boyz 2.

When asked about his upcoming projects, Anand Pandit told us, “There are so many projects that we are working on. We have multiple Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, South and Hindi films lined up. In Hindi, we have Desi Boyz 2, The Big Bull 2, there’s Sarkar 4, and then there's a remake of Omkara in the pipeline. We have also completed a film called Veer Savarkar, it’s a patriotic film. So, a lot of things are there, it’s quite a big slate.”

When asked if Akshay Kumar and John Abraham will return in Desi Boyz 2, he said, “As I always say for me, the script is very important and depending on the script we will have the cast. I am not sure about the same cast or the new cast or mix and match cast because I want to make this as a younger film.”

Well, it looks like we need to wait for a few more months to know about the casting of Desi Boyz 2.

Meanwhile, Anand Pandit is gearing up for the release of Kabzaa which stars Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. It’s a Kannada movie, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. So, it will be getting a pan-India release.

