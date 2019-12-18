News

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Dec 2019 04:59 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Will Ferrell is all set to feature in Netflix's 'The Legend of Cocaine Island', a remake of the streaming service's popular documentary of the same name.

Theo Love, who directed the documentary, will executive produce with Bryan Storkel. Netflix acquired the documentary after it premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, reports variety.com.

The documentary revolves around a small-business owner and family man who comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean. He soon hatches a plan to retrieve the money, using the talents of a band of colourful misfits with trouble not far behind.

This is the third time Ferrell and Netflix have joined hands, having just completed "Eurovision", the David Dobkin-directed comedy based on the global musical contest. That film reteams Ferrell, Dobkin and Rachel McAdams, who all worked on the blockbuster comedy "Wedding Crashers" with Dobkin directing, McAdams starring and Ferrell appearing in a memorable cameo.

The other recent partnership between Ferrell and the streaming portal was with "Between Two Ferns" in which he starred opposite Zach Galifianakis.

He also stars with Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "Downhill".

