Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is slated to release on 10 February 2023, and everyone is wondering whether Shehzada will beat the box office collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 18:33
MUMBAI: 2022 was not a good year for remakes. All the Hindi remakes of South and international films had failed to make a mark at the box office last year apart from Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2. Now, in 2023, the first remake to release will be Shehzada which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

The trailer of Shehzada was released yesterday and it has been getting a decent response. However, people who have seen the original film have been comparing it with the Allu Arjun starrer. Interestingly, the trailer of Shehzada was launched, the day Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in 2020.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo took a bumper opening of Rs. 37 crore at the box office. In India, the film collected Rs. 200.98 crore at the box office, and the worldwide collection of the movie was Rs. 269.35 crore. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

Last year, it was also announced that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be released in theatres in Hindi as well. However, later the plan to release it in Hindi was cancelled. But, the movie’s Hindi version premiered on TV.

Now, everyone’s eyes are on Shehzada. The biggest hit of Kartik’s career till date is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film minted Rs. 185.92 at the box office in India. So, to be Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office, Shehzada has to collect more than Rs. 200 crore.

Do you think Shehzada will surpass the box office collection of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

