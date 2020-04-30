News

Will Riddhima Kapoor be able to attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral amid lockdown?

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor is in Delhi. Will she be able to attend Rishi Kapoor’s funeral amid lockdown?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 10:54 AM

MUMBAI: This morning we woke up to the tragic news of another death. Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who won audience’s hearts by his powerful acting, breathed his last. The actor, who mesmerized audience with his performance in films like Bobby, Mera Naam Joker, Do Dooni Chaar and many others, has passed away. The veteran actor left this world after a long battle with cancer. He was 67. 

He was already suffering from chronic cancer. He even went abroad where he underwent treatment. Post his treatment, he returned to India and fans were happy.  However, this morning the shocking news of his death broke everyone’s hearts. Reportedly, he again had to be admitted as he was not keeping well.  

The worst part is the ongoing crisis due to coronavirus. Due to the virus, the country is in lockdown and one can’t travel. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani is in Delhi. Now, the question is will she be able to attend funeral because of this lockdown? According to sources, this seems difficult. “Riddhima wants to attend the funeral. She is completely devastated but we don’t know what will happen. Let’s wait and watch what happens,” added the source. 

May his soul rest in peace and his family get the strength to deal with the crisis!

Tags Riddhima Kapoor Rishi Kapoor passed away Bobby Mera Naam Joker Do Dooni Chaar TellyChakkar

