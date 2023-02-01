Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pan-India movie Shaakuntalam affect Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at the box office?

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest names down South. She grabbed the attention of the Hindi audience with The Family Man season 2 and her song Oo Antava in Pushpa. But, she is yet to make a strong mark at the box office in the Hindi markets.

This year, her film Yashoda was released in theatres, and while the movie did reasonably well at the box office down South, the film’s Hindi dubbed version was a total washout at the ticket windows. The film wasn’t promoted much and in Hindi there wasn’t much buzz about it.

Now, one more film of Samantha is all set to get a pan-India release. Shaakuntalam starring Samantha, Dev Mohan, and Allu Arha is a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Shaakuntalam is a period film made on a huge scale with a lot of VFX in it. It is slated to release on 17th February 2023 and it will be clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

Maidaan has been in the making for the past few years, and due to the pandemic the film has been postponed multiple times. Even the Ajay Devgn starrer is a period film based on the backdrop of football. There’s no buzz about the movie, but with Drishyam 2’s success everyone is now eagerly waiting for Ajay’s movies.

So, now one side we have a period sports film, and on the other side we have a period drama with romance in it. So, it will be interesting to see whether Shaakuntalam will affect the box office collection of Maidaan or not.

Which movie are you excited for, Shaakuntalam or Maidaan?

