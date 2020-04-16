Will Sudesh Bhosale will be the voice of Akshay Kumar!

MUMBAI: Veteran playback singer Sudesh Bhosale, who is not only an amazing singer, but also a very talented mimicry artist, has a special skillset with him. Apart from imitating the voices, this master mimic can also sing in their voices.

Best known as the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, Sudesh Bhosle had an unusual request recently, at an online concert to support the PMCares Funds. The request came from host Akshay Kumar, who after welcoming Sudesh Bhosale on the show, spoke of how Sudesh has been the voice of a number of superstars and requested him to speak in the voice of his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna.

Sudesh first belted out popular Shava Shava from the Bachchan starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Post that, the Czar of Impromptu Performance weaved the Rajesh Khanna voice to be part of concert warming people of Corona asking them to stay home! Going with the flow, Sudesh also mimicked the voices of Sanjeev Kumar, Anil Kapoor among other artists. Incidentally, Sudesh is also known to have been the voice for over 14 popular actors including Ashok Kumar (Dadamuni), Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt and Sanjeev Kumar among others! He is also the voice behind Rang Barse, Jumma Chumma, Shava Shava, Makhna and many other hit songs of the Amitabh Bachchan.

An overwhelmed Akshay Kumar averred, “Kya baat hai. Sudeshji you are incredible!

Will it be Sudesh Bhosle for Akshay Kumar next! Watch this space...