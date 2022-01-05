Will team up with Mahesh Babu for a film whenever time permits: Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi, who directed 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', which became the highest-grossing film in Mahesh Babu's career to date, said he will team up again with the actor whenever time permits.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 15:15
movie_image: 
Mahesh-anil

MUMBAI: Anil Ravipudi, who directed 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', which became the highest-grossing film in Mahesh Babu's career to date, said he will team up again with the actor whenever time permits.

Anil Ravipudi has always maintained that he has a script for Mahesh.

During an exclusive interview with IANS, the director revealed that he and Mahesh have a great rapport, and as a result, they have a mutual understanding of their upcoming film.

"I'll start working on Mahesh sir's mission as soon as he's ready. If one day he finishes all of his current commitments and says, 'Anil, let's start the movie,' I'll be ready," Anil Ravipudi stated.

Anil Ravipudi's 'F3', starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah, and Mehreen, is set for next month release. He also has a film lined up with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

"My dream project is the upcoming project with Balakrishna sir. It would include a surprise element because it is from a different genre," Anil said.

SOURCE : IANS 

Anil Ravipudi Sarileru Neekevvaru Mahesh Babu Venkatesh Daggubati Varun Tej Tamannah Mehreen TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 15:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host...
Super Hot! Arjun Bijlani slays the look in traditional outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'
MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently...
Ritabhari Chakraborty comes out with her self-acceptance journey
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared a powerful message against unrealistic beauty standards.For...
Saurabh V Pandey opens up about working with Pankaj Kapoor in 'Jersey'
MUMBAI: Actor Saurabh V Pandey is seen in the film 'Jersey'. The actor is seen playing the role of the captain of the...
From a fan of KGF to most sought-after film editor: 20-yr-old Ujwal Kulkarni's journey
MUMBAI: After the humongous success of 'KGF: Chapter 2, the real heroes behind the screen have started cornering the...
Recent Stories
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'
Latest Video