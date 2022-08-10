Will the magic of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham work for Awara Paagal Deewana 2?

John Abraham is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Awara Paagal Deewana 2. Do you think this combo of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham will surprise audience once again after Desi Boyz, Housefull 2 and Garam Masala?
MUMBAI : The sequel of the movie Awara Paagal Deewana is the talk of the town after the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. The fans are eagerly looking forward to the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana which was released back in 2002. 

Now today, we have heard about the news that actor John Abraham has joined the cast of Awara Paagal Deewana 2 along with the actors Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

No doubt whenever Akshay Kumar and John Abraham got together, they have surprised the audience and won the hearts of the fans. 

How can we forget movies like Garam Masala where the combo of these actors was immensely loved by the fans!

Later we have seen these actors sharing screen space in the movie Desi Boyz which was loved by the fans again.

Further ahead, they shared screen space in the movie Housefull 2 where the actors were loved and praised again.

As we all know, Akshay Kumar’s movies are not doing well recently at the box office of India.

Do you think the magic of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham will grab attention of the fans once again after the movies in the past?

How excited are you for the movie Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and to see Akshay Kumar and John Abraham once again on screen? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

