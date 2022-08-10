Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?

MUMBAI :We all know that Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which has turned out to be a hit at the box office. The movie in just six days has entered the Rs. 300 crore club which is excellent. Moviegoers were excited to watch SRK on the big screens after a gap of four years.

Now, after Shah Rukh Khan, it's going to be Shraddha Kapoor's comeback. The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 which had released in 2020. So, nearly after three years, Shraddha's fans and moviegoers will get to watch her on the big screens.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Ranbir Kapoor, and moviegoers love him in romantic-comedies. It's a Luv Ranjan film who is a master in making rom-coms. The trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention and even the fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha have been the talk of the town.

Bollywood has been going through a dry spell at the box office, and now, finally with Pathaan things have been working in the favour of the industry. But, let's see whether this success will continue in the industry or not.

Talking about Shraddha, apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress has Stree 2 lined up. Moviegoers are super excited to see her as Stree on the big screens again. We got to see her as Stree in a song in Bhediya and just a small glimpse of her had created a strong buzz, so it is expected that Stree 2 will take the box office by storm.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.