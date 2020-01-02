Winning over, Ananya Panday shares a happy recap of the wonderful year 2019 and we are totally loving it! We all know the youth influencer of Bollywood who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and gained a massive fan following which she continued t

MUMBAI: We all know the youth influencer of Bollywood who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 and gained a massive fan following which she continued to work towards her performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday has won it all in 2019! The actress gained a lot of appreciation and it all is definitely worth it.

Ananya Panday is not only making all the noise for her promising performances but is also the youth influencer who started an entire initiative of So Positive which is against social media bullying where the whole of Bollywood had nothing except praises for such a strong move.

Ananya also worked with leading brands and was also featured on a number of leading magazine covers, last year. The fans totally love her for her funny reactions and a quirky personality. Ananya has always kept her fashion game on point with all the various outfits and experiments.

The cherry on the cake is when the actress received, Fresh face of the year at a recent awards show. Ananya Panday is the Youth Influencer Of The Year for So Positive at Vogue's Women of the Year Awards. The actress also won the most promising brand award for So Positive along with the Rising star of the year, also bagged by Ananya Panday. Gaining so much love from her audience and the entire industry leaves us totally awestruck.

This year has been nothing but a sweet fruit for her as Ananya received not only awards but also, appreciation and love. The next year also looks more promising and we can't wait to see what is in surprise for us!On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.