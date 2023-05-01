From wishing recovery for Rishabh Pant to replying to netizens calling Pathaan a disaster, here are some witty answers from the recent Ask SRK session

Recently, actor Shah Rukh Khan held an ‘Ask SRK’ session once again, and SRK has again proved his wittiness with his answers. Check out the most hilarious answers given by the superstar.
MUMBAI :Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to win the hearts of the fans. Not only with his movies and performances, but also with the bond that he generates with the fans and audiences through social media. How can we forget the Ask SRK session that the superstar plays with the fans often.

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle and held an ‘Ask SRK’ session, where the fans and audience took time to ask a few questions to the superstar, and his answers were hilarious and witty at the same time.

From appreciating working with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, and wishing recovery to Rishabh Pant, to giving some hilarious responses to the teaser of his movie Jawaan, and facing the comments of Pathan being called a disaster, these were some of the amazing responses coming from the superstar.

As we can see from these comments there was a user who was calling Pathan already a disaster and superstar replied to him saying that Bade logo se aise baat nahi karte hai” there was a fan who was asking for Jawan teaser along with Pathaan and the superstar replied that ‘ye koi ek pe ek free wala offer chal raha hai kya’

No doubt the actor never disappoints the fans with his wit, what are your views on these replies of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about his upcoming movie Pathaan, the trailer of the movie will be out on 10th  January and the movie will hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

