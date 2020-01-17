News

Within minutes of her next movie poster release, Fans trend #SaraAliKhan on twitter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Within minutes of the poster release of Sara Ali Khan's next, #SaraAliKhan has started trending on social media. This proves Sara's massive fandom and how she is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actress in the industry ever since she made her debut. The actress shared the first poster from the movie on social media to announce the launch date for the trailer of the movie. 

Fans have been waiting in anticipation to see Sara back on the silver screen for over a year. Sara's next movie Love Aaj Kal, is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will be her third project. All through 2019, Sara has been omnipresent all across by being on the cover of various magazines and is also a favourite amongst paps. 

The actress has won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit. 

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.

Tags > Bollywood, SaraAliKhan, Love Aaj Kal, Simmba, Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Coolie No 1, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to save Vidya
Vidya's life in DANGER I Vivek aka Namish to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Jan 2020 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey to re-enter the Bigg Boss 13 house
Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey to re-enter the Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days