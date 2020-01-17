Within minutes of her next movie poster release, Fans trend #SaraAliKhan on twitter

MUMBAI: Within minutes of the poster release of Sara Ali Khan's next, #SaraAliKhan has started trending on social media. This proves Sara's massive fandom and how she is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actress in the industry ever since she made her debut. The actress shared the first poster from the movie on social media to announce the launch date for the trailer of the movie.

Fans have been waiting in anticipation to see Sara back on the silver screen for over a year. Sara's next movie Love Aaj Kal, is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and will be her third project. All through 2019, Sara has been omnipresent all across by being on the cover of various magazines and is also a favourite amongst paps.

The actress has won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.