Witness Academy Award Winner Naomie Harris Race Against Time In The Flix First Premiere Of ‘Black And Blue’ On &Flix

MUMBAI: 12 hours, 4.8 miles and the whole city after her! Meet Alicia West, a badass cop on the run with only one mission – to expose the whole truth! Amidst a corrupt nexus of cops and criminals, here’s a story of a rookie cop who risks her life and fights all odds against her in ‘Black and Blue’. #LeapForth into the world of intense action as &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, brings the Flix First Premiere of the high-voltage action-thriller on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 1 PM and 9 PM. Directed by Deon Taylor, the film stars Academy Award Nominee Naomie Harris in a power-packed performance along with a stellar cast comprising Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, and Beau Knapp.

A story of crime and combat, Black And Blue is a fast-paced action thriller that revolves around a rookie cop and U.S. Army Veteran Alicia West (Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage. With tensions turning rife and racism at its peak in New Orleans, Alicia is determined to get to the bottom of the truth!

Will she succeed in her mission? Will truth triumph above all evil?