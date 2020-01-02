Witness Academy’s Finest with ‘The Winning Side’ on &PrivéHD

MUMBAI: Every story has a hero. But some stories are the heroes. It’s almost that time of the year again where the world unites as one to celebrate cinema that transcends across borders. A day where sheer brilliance of craft is rewarded, and original thinking is applauded – The Academy Awards. As a month-long countdown to cinema’s greatest awards ever conferred, &PrivéHD, the premium destination of nuanced cinema, brings a showcase of critically acclaimed Academy Award-winning films with ‘The Winning Side’. Starting January 6, 2019, weeknights at 9 PM, the channel, available as part of Zee Prime English HD Pack, will feature a series of the Academy’s finest tales that are remembered for all eternity, in one stellar line-up.



From the heart-warming story of two robots in love to the rags-to-riches journey of a Mumbai slum dweller; the Academy award-winning movie fiesta offers cinephiles with a diverse spectrum of cinema’s masterpieces. The promising line-up features spectacles of cinema such as ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Erin Brockovich’, ‘Wall-E’ and ‘Ratatouille’, enabling viewers to revel in the spirit of timeless cinema.



For those who appreciate nuanced cinema, &PrivéHD brings riveting and award-winning films that stimulate the minds and bring alive the other side of the story with Zee Prime English HD Pack comprising - &PrivéHD, Zee Café HD, &flix HD, LF HD is priced at Rs 25/-.