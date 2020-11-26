Witness Babubhai Mistry’s magic in Hatim Tai only on Sony MAX2

MUMBAI: Indian Cinema has been mesmerising us for more than a century. The journey that started with Raja Harishchandra in 1913 has since witnessed many films and characters that are etched in people's memories. A generation that was dominated by mythology and fantasy movies saw the entry of a 15-year-old Babubhai Mistry who got an opportunity to work on the 1933 super hit film Hatim Tai.

The movie was a landmark film, not just for the Indian cinema but also for Babubhai Mistry who went on to create his magic four different times with 'Hatim Tai' with the first as an assistant in 1933 and then for the final time in Jeetendra and Sangeeta Bijlani starrer 1990.

Besides iconic characters and gripping storylines, Babubhai Mistry's movies are fondly remembered for their ahead of its time special effects. Truly justifying the tag of 'the pioneer of special effects in India' Babubhai shocked the Bollywood fans with the manner in which he executed a scene where a telephone receiver is lifted without any human interference.

Babubhai continued to charm the Bollywood fans with special effects in his movies - something that is evident with his 1990 flick –Jeetendra and Sangeeta Bijlani starrer Hatim Rai.

Released almost after 57 years since his first movie and 30 years from now, Hatim Tai just like any other Babubhai Mistry movie had some jaw-dropping special effects that were loved by Bollywood fans across the country. The scene where Gulnar Pari (Sangeeta Bijlani) flies to Khalifa's Mahal was a true testament of Babubhai's brilliance. In order to shoot this scene, Babubhai made Sangeeta stand on a trolley and placed the camera under it to make sure Sangeeta's feet were not visible and then he asked her to wave her hands in the air like a bird. This, when the trolley moved, gave the audience a feel as if Sangeeta is flying for real.

The movie which also starred Alok Nath, Amrish Puri, Satish Shah and Raza Murad in crucial roles has many such jaw-dropping scenes.

