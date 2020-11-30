Woaahh! Netizens are taken by a tizzy as actress Janhvi Kapoor was once wished by Hollywood fame Kylie Jenner on her birthday! Read for deets

MUMBAI: Fans of Janhvi Kapoor got a surprise during an episode of Netflix’s latest reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Fans had no idea that Janhvi once got a special birthday wish from Kylie Jenner herself.

On the show, Janhvi comes visiting her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor at their home. The girls started talking about Kardashians by using a fake American accent like that used the famous sisters. Following this, Maheep asks Janhvi about a birthday wish that she got from Kylie. Janhvi pulls out her phone and shows her the video. “Hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie! We love you.”. Kylie says in the video and blows her a kiss. Janhvi, Maheep and Shanaya all blow kisses like Kylie.

Now, Janhvi’s fans are reacting to the clip on Twitter, shocked at how Janhvi never showed the clip to her followers on social media.

“Kylie Jenner wished Janhvi on her birthday wow. The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it.”, someone wrote.

“Was watching the fabulous lives of Bollywood wives and you’re telling me Kylie wished Janhvi on her birthday,” wrote another. “Kylie wished Janhvi on her bday and Janhvi didn’t tell us about it,” read another comment.

Also Read: Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film Kargil

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives debuted on Netflix on Friday. It features Maheep, Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday and Seema Khan as the protagonists. A camera crew follows the women around as they go about their work, spend time with their famous families, have fights over lunches and more. Stars such as Janhvi, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make eventual appearances.

The reaction from the critics and audiences has been mixed. While some are binging through the show, others have branded it as trash.

Also Read: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Nishant Malkhani to play the lead role in the film Kargil

Credit: Hindustan Times