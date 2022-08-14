WOAH! From 1.75 Crore’s Ferrari to luxurious automobiles take a look at the super-exotic lifestyle of Laal Singh Chaddha actor Naga Chaitanya

South actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to makes his debut in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha that features Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles

MUMBAI: South actor Naga Chaitanya who is soon going to make his big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a massive fan following there. The film is the remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Talking about Naga Chaitanya‘s net worth, his primary source of income comes through his earnings in movie and brand endorsements, but the actor also earns through his personal business, when he launched his cloud kitchen named Shoyu.

The main idea behind this as per the actor was his love for Asian cuisine and how he wanted to bring it to Hyderabad. The actor also earns through his social media posts when he uploads some brand endorsement posts. Along with this Naga’s good chunk of income comes through his movies. After a successful career which ranges over a decade the actor now bags around Rs 5 to 10 crore per movie.

Apart from his movies Chay has a collection of cars and bikes. His bikes include a BMW R9T which costs Rs 19 lakh, Triumph Thruxton R bike which costs Rs 13 lakh. In cars, Naga has a Ferrari F 430 which ranges up to Rs 1.75 crore, a Mercedes Benz G-Class G63 which is Rs 1 crore and MV Agusta F4 which ranges from Rs 26 to Rs 35 lakh.

Credit: Koimoi

