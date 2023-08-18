Woah! Aamir Khan reveals details about his 'economical' marriage with Reena Dutta, read to know more

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. Reportedly, Reena, who was Aamir's neighbor, initially said no when he proposed to her. But later on, they started dating in the early 80s and Reena even had cameo in a song in Aamir's movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan got married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, in 1986. Reportedly, Reena, who was Aamir’s neighbor, initially said no when he proposed to her. 

But later on, they started dating in the early 80s and Reena even had cameo in a song in Aamir’s movie, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir had earlier revealed that he and Reena opted for court marriage and the wedding cost him less than Rs 10. 

In an old interview with Rediff, Aamir had revealed that his marriage with Reena was ‘economical.’ The actor had said, “I got married to Reena secretly through court marriage, with three witnesses. My wedding with Reena was most economical. I took Bus 211 and bought a ticket of 50 paise. I got down at Bandra station West, crossed the bridge, landed in the east and walked towards the highway. I crossed that highway and entered Griha Nirman Bhavan, where there is a marriage registrar office. So my wedding cost me less than Rs 10.”

On Koffee With Karan season 6, Aamir had said, “Reena and I were married for 16 long years. When we split up, it was traumatic for us and our families. We tried to deal with the situation as best as we could. Reena and I did not lose love or respect for each other post our split.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005. After six years, the couple announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. Kiran and Aamir parted ways in 2021.

