Woah! Abhishek Bachchan reacts to mother Jaya Bachchan's performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, check it out

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is going great guns at the box office. The audiences is falling head over heels for Johar’s romantic saga.

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s on-screen chemistry and their portrayal of the titular characters, Rocky and Rani, is the biggest selling point of the film, the top-notch performances by legendary actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi is also something that has added layers of intrigue and value to the overall pull of the film rendering it even more entertaining.

While Dharmendra and Azmi’s liplock scene in the movie has been creating a lot of buzz, Jaya Bachchan, who made a notable comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is also making waves for her powerful performance as Dhanlaxmi Randhawa.

Now, her son, Abhishek Bachchan who is gearing up to release his first-ever sports drama, Ghoomer, with Saiyami Kher, has reacted to his mother’s performance in the Karan Johar directorial.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he watched the film with his mother. When told Abhishek that his actor-mom is garnering positive reviews for her performance and her character is one of the most talked-about ones, Junior Bachchan joked, “That’s good to hear! Go tell her in Parliament (laughs)” He then mentioned watching the movie with her, and added, “I watched it with her. For me, the only member of the family who I cannot view as an actor is my mother.”

Further elaborating on why he can’t see his mother as an actor, AB added, “My father and my wife, I have the ability to see them as an actor and performance but with my mother, it is too emotional. The relationship between a mother and a son, or any child and a parent, is just that. I always view her as my mother, so it is very difficult for me to judge her.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to amaze the audiences with his never-seen-before avatar of a cricket coach in Ghoomer. Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer is an upcoming sports drama that follows the story of a paraplegic woman, played by Saiyami Kher, who becomes a star bowler of the Indian cricket team under her coach’s guidance.

Headlined by Bachchan and Kher, Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on August 18. The movie is also being premiered at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

