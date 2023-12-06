WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends

From Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor, these actresses are older than their husbands and partners. Check out the list below...
WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends

MUMBAI: Usually, there’s a norm in our society that when a couple gets married or two people start dating each other, the guy has to be older than the girl. However, this norm has been broken by many Bollywood couples and they prove that the age gap between them is just a number. 
 
So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends...
 
Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an age gap of 10 years. The Citadel actress is older than her husband, but despite that, they look amazing together. 
 
Also Read: Must Read! Citadel Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra starrer
 
Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is 39 and Vicky Kaushal is 34, so there’s an age gap of five years between them. But, that didn’t stop them from falling in love and getting married. 
 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Abhishek Bachchan

There’s no major age gap between Aishwarya and Abhishek. The actress is just three years older than her hubby. But, AbhiAsh has always given their fans a lot of couple goals. 
 
Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover

Just like Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Karan Singh Grover also have an age gap of three years. Well, they are happily married and even welcomed a baby girl a few months ago. 
 
Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are not yet married, but the age gap between them has always been the talk of the town. They have also spoken up about it. Malaika is 12 years older than Arjun. 
 
Also Read: Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

