Woah! Adipurush to have its World Premiere at Tribeca Festival; while fans call Prabhas 'global star', netizens say 'International embarrassment'

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest films that will hit the big screens this year. Recently, it was announced that Adipurush will be having its world premiere at Tribeca Festival.
MUMBAI: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is one of the biggest films that will hit the big screens this year. The film has been in the news for a few wrong reasons and one of them is VFX. When the first teaser of the movie was released a few months ago, the audience was not happy with the VFX in the film.

The release date of the movie was postponed from January to June, and there were reports that the makers are reworking on the VFX of the film. Recently, it was announced that Adipurush will be having its world premiere at Tribeca Festival.

Well, this news has been getting a mixed response. While Prabhas’ fans are calling him a ‘global star’, some netizens are trolling the movie. A netizen commented, “International embarrassment.” Another Twitter user wrote, “#Adipurush becoming a globally blockbuster and recognise like #RRR.” One more netizen tweeted, “Zindagi mein itna confidence chahiye buss.”

Adipurush was earlier slated to release in August last year, but was postponed until January 2023. However, once again the makers postponed the film to June 2023. It is now slated to release 16th June 2023. The first teaser was released a few months ago, and now, reportedly, soon the makers will start the promotions and teaser 2 of the film will be launched.

Are you excited for Adipurush? Let us know in the comments below.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh in a pivotal role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 11:44

