WOAH! Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday's relationship, Katrina Kaif's pregnancy and many more rumours we have heard and read till now in 2023

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s relationship

There were rumours that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are in a relationship. The two were spotted together holidaying in Spain. But well, the rumoured lovebirds have not yet made their relationship official.

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours start making rounds whenever she is spotted by the paparazzi and this year, many a times we have noticed that netizens believe the actress is pregnant.

Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy

Just like Katrina Kaif, even singer Neha Kakkar makes it to the headlines because of her rumoured pregnancy. She is married to Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s separation

While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been in the news for their PDA nowadays, a few weeks ago, there were rumours of them having issues in their marriage and them opting for separation. But, all these rumours turned out to be false.

Asin-Rahul Sharma’s separation

Just a few weeks ago, there were rumours of actress Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma parting ways. However, the actress took to Instagram to clarify it that its baseless and she is on a vacation with her hubby.

Jee Le Zaraa rumours

From Priyanka Chopra opting out of it to Anushka Sharma being approached and a lot more; we have heard a lot about Jee Le Zaraa till now. But still, we haven’t received any official statement from the makers about the movie.

