Woah! Aditya Roy Kapur expresses of having no problem while being objectified by fans, here's why

Aditya Roy Kapur is often praised for his good looks. In a recent interview, when Aditya was asked if he “feels objectified”, the actor promptly said, “No objection taken at all.” Aditya, who is still remembered for his work in films like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, shared that he feels that this is a part of his job and he doesn’t take it very seriously.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 23:30
movie_image: 
Aditya

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is often praised for his good looks. In a recent interview, when Aditya was asked if he “feels objectified”, the actor promptly said, “No objection taken at all.” Aditya, who is still remembered for his work in films like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, shared that he feels that this is a part of his job and he doesn’t take it very seriously.

Also read - Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’

Talking to Film Companion, Aditya said that back when he first entered the entertainment industry as a VJ for Channel V, he shot his first promo shirtless. 

“I started off as a VJ with Channel V and I was well into being objectified. My first promo introducing VJ Aditya was me taking my shirt off at Agonda Beach in Goa. So that has been happening since the start of my career,” he said.

The actor added, “I mean it’s a part of it. It’s a visual medium and if one can tick that box then it’s a good thing.” When asked if maintaining a physique takes a toll on him, Aditya shared that he isn’t always on a diet and likes to eat everything but when he is preparing for a role, he makes sure that he is working towards the physique that’s required for the character.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager where he shared screen space with Anil Kapoor. The series was well appreciated by the audience and is expected to come back for another season. 

Also read - Wow! Aditya Roy Kapur reveals if he was ever questioned for nepotism and talks about getting rejected for roles

Speaking about the show’s success, the actor previously told indianexpress.com, “It feels great because every time you put so much efforts into something, like we did on this one, and then to see the results. The expectations were high this time, the bar was pretty high. So it feels good that people have given us that love, it feels very satisfying to have completed the job properly. There was a nervousness to see if it connects or not.”

Aditya will next be seen in Metro In Dino, which is being directed by Anurag Basu.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 

Aditya Roy Kapur Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani VJ The Night Manager Aashiqui 2 Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 23:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Rani Mukerji reveals about her dad's heart surgery during the release of her debut film
MUMBAI: Actor Rani Mukerji recalled that when her debut Bollywood film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was released in 1996, her...
Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani has been delivering hit after hits. She is often referred to as the ‘lucky mascot’ of the...
Woah! Aditya Roy Kapur expresses of having no problem while being objectified by fans, here's why
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is often praised for his good looks. In a recent interview, when Aditya was asked if he “feels...
Wow! Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about Imran Khan's comeback, 'The whole country is excited'
MUMBAI: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in the film Dhak Dhak. The movie, which was released on big...
Who is Sam Bahadur, the man Vicky Kaushal is representing in his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur
MUMBAI: The teaser for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming biographical war drama ‘Sam Bahadur‘ was released last weekend, and it...
Aww! Check out the cutest moments posted by Babil Khan with his mother Sutapa Sikdar
MUMBAI: It’s not very often that we see actors who are not only good at their craft but also treat people with kindness...
Recent Stories
Rani
What! Rani Mukerji reveals about her dad's heart surgery during the release of her debut film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rani
What! Rani Mukerji reveals about her dad's heart surgery during the release of her debut film
Kiara
Woah! Kiara Advani opens up on the reason why she and husband Sidharth Malhotra keep their relationship private, even after marriage
Fatima
Wow! Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about Imran Khan's comeback, 'The whole country is excited'
Vicky
Who is Sam Bahadur, the man Vicky Kaushal is representing in his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur
Babil
Aww! Check out the cutest moments posted by Babil Khan with his mother Sutapa Sikdar
Anushka
Must read! Imtiaz Ali opens up about the failure of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal