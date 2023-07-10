Woah! Aditya Roy Kapur expresses of having no problem while being objectified by fans, here's why

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur is often praised for his good looks. In a recent interview, when Aditya was asked if he “feels objectified”, the actor promptly said, “No objection taken at all.” Aditya, who is still remembered for his work in films like Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, shared that he feels that this is a part of his job and he doesn’t take it very seriously.

Talking to Film Companion, Aditya said that back when he first entered the entertainment industry as a VJ for Channel V, he shot his first promo shirtless.

“I started off as a VJ with Channel V and I was well into being objectified. My first promo introducing VJ Aditya was me taking my shirt off at Agonda Beach in Goa. So that has been happening since the start of my career,” he said.

The actor added, “I mean it’s a part of it. It’s a visual medium and if one can tick that box then it’s a good thing.” When asked if maintaining a physique takes a toll on him, Aditya shared that he isn’t always on a diet and likes to eat everything but when he is preparing for a role, he makes sure that he is working towards the physique that’s required for the character.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar series The Night Manager where he shared screen space with Anil Kapoor. The series was well appreciated by the audience and is expected to come back for another season.

Speaking about the show’s success, the actor previously told indianexpress.com, “It feels great because every time you put so much efforts into something, like we did on this one, and then to see the results. The expectations were high this time, the bar was pretty high. So it feels good that people have given us that love, it feels very satisfying to have completed the job properly. There was a nervousness to see if it connects or not.”

Aditya will next be seen in Metro In Dino, which is being directed by Anurag Basu.

