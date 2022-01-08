Woah! After grand success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan to share the screen space with Kiara Advani in THIS film

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan who is currently making noise all over the globe following the mega success of his last, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to entertain the audience with even more exciting role in his upcoming project Satyaprm Ki Katha helmed by popular Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also Read:Explosive Update! Koffee With Karan 7: Kartik Aaryan makes an appearance?

Wishing his co-star, Kiara Advani, on her birthday, he surprised her with an adorable still of the two together and wrote revealing the name of their upcoming love story, "Happy Birthday Katha !!

Fans were in love with the pair's on screen chemistry in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and now Kartik has given them all the more reason to be super excited with this new update on their forthcoming love story directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Also Read:Interesting! This is what Kartik Aaryan whispered in Sharukh Khan’s ear at an event, Check out

With this announcement his exciting and massive lineup ahead now includes 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India' and his other film with Sajid Nadiadwala by Kabir Khan.

Kartik has managed to outshine many Bollywood biggies and become one of the most reliable actors when it comes to masala films and currently is still taking in the glory of his successful stint with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film managed to break the dry spell cast over the box-office for a long time and managed to cross the 100-crore mark.

Credit: The Free Press Journal