Woah! After Radhika Madan, Kritika Kamra talks about television's 'regressive content', expresses difficulty to hold on to television

Kritika Kamra began her journey to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actress then impressed fans with her role as Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She also participated in 2014’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Kritika Kamra began her journey to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actress then impressed fans with her role as Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. She also participated in 2014's dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

She made her Bollywood debut with Mitron in 2018. However, looks like fans will not be able to see the actress in TV shows any more. The actress recently made the big revelation in a recent interview.

The actress in a recent interview revealed that she has been very selective about her work, especially shows since the beginning. She added that she’s very particular about what she wants to do. Calling herself a creative person, she said that she has to find something either relatable or realistic.

Further speaking about he content on TV, Kritika Kamra told India Today that most Indian Television shows are regressive, “On television, a large part of the program is made up of saas bahu shows. It is quite regressive honestly. So it is difficult to stay on television, but I tried my best. Thankfully, in films and the web that is not such a big challenge because it is the scripts are very diverse. Even here, I don’t want to repeat myself. I don’t want to be boxed into characters that are just hero, heroine, love interest or maybe sister, etc. The characters that I play has to be more than a relation to the main character. That’s what I am against.”

Kritika Kamra further added that she will not be seen in television anymore, “I don’t think I will ever get back to television. I don’t think I need to. I am at a place now where I am getting to choose from some very exciting work on the web. Web is where the best writing is happening at this point. You have new voices. The line between web and film has also blurred. I am not getting to collaborate with some of the best people. I don’t want to let go of that.”

Well, before Kamra, Radhika Madan made headlines for bashing TV. The actress later received massive criticism from who’s who of TV industry including Ekta Kapoor.

Her latest web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ premiered on September 14. The series is a crime thriller based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia’.

