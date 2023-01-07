WOAH! After the breakup rumours, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted together for the first time

MUMBAI : Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured relationship has been in the past for a few years. A few months ago, there were rumours that Disha and Tiger have parted ways. However, it looks like the reports have turned out to be false.

Disha and Tiger were spotted together today, and well, it looks like maybe they are heading for a vacation. So, the Project K actress posted a video on her Insta story in which she is seen with Tiger and Rinzing Denzongpa. The video is from a plane and that’s why it makes us wonder whether they are heading for a vacation. Check out the pictures from the video below...



Also Read: HOT! Disha Patani birthday: Project K actress sets the screens on fire even in desi avatars and these pictures are proof

After a very long time, Tiger and Disha are spotted together. So, we wonder whether they had actually broken up or even after their breakup now they are just good friends. Well, only Tiger and Disha can give a clarification on it. Meanwhile, the couple never spoke about their relationship as well.

Talking about their movies, Tiger Shroff has Ganapath – Part 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Jagan Shakti’s next. While Ganapath – Part 1 is slated to release this year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Jagan Shakti’s next will be released in 2024.

Meanwhile, Disha has Yodha, Kanguva, and Project K lined up. Yodha is slated to release this year, and Kanguva and Project K will hit the big screens next year.

So, are you excited for Disha and Tiger’s upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Tiger Shroff shares an update on his upcoming film Ganapath part 1 on high fan demand; writes “It will be worth your wait”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.