WOAH! Age gap between Salman Khan and his female leads will leave you shocked

Salman Khan has been romancing many younger actresses in his movies. So, today, let’s look at the age gap between Salman Khan and the heroines he has been working with, in the past few years…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
salu

MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in this country. Earlier in his career, he worked with actresses like Bhagyashree, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and others who were around his age. But then came a phase where he started romancing younger heroines in his movies.
 
Today, let's look at the age gap between Salman Khan and the heroines he has been working with, in the past few years…
 
Salman Khan – Pooja Hegde


Salman Khan is 57 years old and Pooja Hegde is 32. They were seen together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the age gap between them is 25 years.
 
Salman Khan – Disha Patani

Salman Khan and Disha Patani were seen together in two flms, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Bharat. Well, the age gap between them is 27 years.
 
Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s jodi is one of the most loved onscreen jodis in Bollywood. They have starred together in many hit films, but do you Salman is 18 years older than Katrina?
 
Salman Khan – Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have starred together in the hit Dabangg franchise. It was Salman who launched the actress in Bollywood. The age gap between them is 22 years.
 
Salman Khan – Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar romanced Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The age gap between them is 32 years. Yes, you read right!
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

 

