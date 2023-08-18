WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite for Welcome 3? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Raveena Tandon has joined the cast of Welcome 3 and this marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a gap of around 20 years. Netizens are very excited about their collaboration.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 17:48
movie_image: 
Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Welcome 3 has been in the news for the past few weeks. The movie, which is reportedly titled Welcome to Jungle, reportedly stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal. Now, one more report about the film has grabbed everyone’s attention.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Raveena Tandon has joined the cast and this marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a gap of around 20 years. Akshay and Raveena have starred together in many hit films like Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and others.

Also Read: WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon

Well, netizens are quite happy to see the hit jodi of the 90s in Welcome 3. A netizen tweeted, “Excited AF!! Bring it on.” Another Twitter user wrote, “The favourite Jodi of 90s coming back to set the screens on fire.” One more netizen tweeted, “Yeh hui na baat 90s lover pagal ho jayenge ab agar film aachi bani toh bhot lamba chalegi.”

Well, apart from their onscreen chemistry, Akshay and Raveena were in the news for off-screen chemistry as well. There were rumours of them being in a relationship.

Are you excited to watch Akshay and Raveena in Welcome 3? Let us know in the comments below...

Welcome 3 is not yet officially announced by the makers, but moviegoers are super excited about it. For now, Akshay has booked all the holidays of 2024. Bade Miya Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid 2024, Housefull 5 on Diwali, and Welcome 3 on Christmas 2024.     

Also Read:WOAH! After Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office – Deets Inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Akshay Kumar Raveena Tandon Welcome 3 Welcome To Jungle Suniel Shetty Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Jacqueline Fernandez Disha Patani Paresh Rawal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/23/2023 - 17:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Exclusive! Neerja’s life in danger, Abeer will turn saviour!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive...
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television,...
Must read! Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee Season 2 announced! Coming soon
MUMBAI: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (season1) was a great success, it was among the top 10 shows for more than five...
Exclusive! Take a look at the First Look of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 5’s exclusive First Look ahead of the release! Read For More!
MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Isha breaks down remembering Ishaan, Savi takes up a new mission
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
AWW! Check out the special wish of Rithvik Dhanjani for ex - girlfriend Asha Negi
MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani is a very popular and well known actor of the television industry and he has a massive fan...
Recent Stories
Anangsha Biswas
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anangsha Biswas
Exclusive! Mirzapur actress Anangsha Biswas in hotstar series Kaala
Ashika
Hottie! Here are the times actress Ashika Ranganath grabbed our attention with her hot looks
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets U/A certificate, here are more details
Kiara Advani
Trolled! "Why is looking so different" netizens trolls actress Kiara Advani
Gadar 2
WOW! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters the 400 crore club; will beat KGF 2 Hindi soon
Aditya Raj Kapoor
Wow! Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor becomes a graduate at 67, says “Did this for my mother Geeta Bali”