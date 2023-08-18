WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite for Welcome 3? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

MUMBAI: Welcome 3 has been in the news for the past few weeks. The movie, which is reportedly titled Welcome to Jungle, reportedly stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal. Now, one more report about the film has grabbed everyone’s attention.

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Raveena Tandon has joined the cast and this marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a gap of around 20 years. Akshay and Raveena have starred together in many hit films like Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and others.

Well, netizens are quite happy to see the hit jodi of the 90s in Welcome 3. A netizen tweeted, “Excited AF!! Bring it on.” Another Twitter user wrote, “The favourite Jodi of 90s coming back to set the screens on fire.” One more netizen tweeted, “Yeh hui na baat 90s lover pagal ho jayenge ab agar film aachi bani toh bhot lamba chalegi.”

Well, apart from their onscreen chemistry, Akshay and Raveena were in the news for off-screen chemistry as well. There were rumours of them being in a relationship.

Welcome 3 is not yet officially announced by the makers, but moviegoers are super excited about it. For now, Akshay has booked all the holidays of 2024. Bade Miya Chote Miyan is slated to release on Eid 2024, Housefull 5 on Diwali, and Welcome 3 on Christmas 2024.

