Woah! Akshay Kumar used to sell JWELLERY before he made it big as an actor...

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most dedicated and hardworking actors of the industry and we all are aware that he has had his share of struggle in his career to make it big in Bollywood.

Akshay along with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be on ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 as special guests. They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan for a social cause.

Amitabh Bachchan asks Akshay about his life before he ventured into acting. And Akshay said that before getting into the film industry he used to sell ‘Kundan’ jewellery in Delhi.

“I used to sell Kundan jewellery. I used to purchase it from Delhi for about Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and would come to Mumbai to sell it, which would help me earn a profit of Rs 11,000 to 12,000. I did this for about 3 to 4 years,” Akshay Kumar said.

