Woah! Ali Fazal reveals about being discouraged to be a part of Mirzapur, read more

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal, who was recently seen in the film Khufiya, has opened up about the OTT platform being a ‘disruptor.’ Despite receiving advice from several directors against joining shows like Mirzapur, which brought him fame, Fazal stated that he foresaw this change and believed in the potential of OTT platforms. But he also loves theaters and wants to keep doing films for them.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2023, Fazal opened up about the time when he was offered Mirzapur. He said, “At the time when I was offered, there weren’t many shows happening. But I have had the fortune of doing my work on the other side of the world. Mujhe waha dikh gaya tha (I saw it coming). I saw the model working. I know a lot of known directors who asked me not to be a part of this (Mirzapur). Ki yeh kya kar rahe ho? Ye to aayega 5-6 saal mein (What are you doing, this will happen in 5-6 years).”

He continued, “The OTT model had been done in the West. So yeah, it is definitely a disruptor. We love our theatres, and I always do a film that is going to be out there. That is there in every actor.”

Fazal was recently seen in a Hollywood project, ‘Kandahar’ which stars Gerard Butler. The actor was asked, “Do you believe Indian filmmakers are as effective in their storytelling abilities as foreign filmmakers even in the spy genre.”

Fazal replied, “Yes. I don’t want to toot my own horn, but this is at par with any other film. And even in the West, we have seen very few spy or spy films or shows.”

Talking about foreign spy thrillers, Fazal said, “It is rooted. It is about relationships. And then of course the suaveness of these spies behind them. That’s fun.” Helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Khufiya also stars Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is streaming on Netflix.

