Woah! Alia Bhatt breaks silence on whether she is British, read more to find out

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The three stars are busy promoting the film before its premiere on Netflix on August 11.

In one of her promotional interviews, Alia answered the most Googled questions about her and one of them was, “Is Alia Bhatt British?”

As Gal Gadot asked Alia in a video for Wired if she is a British citizen, the Darlings star agreed. She added, “My mom was born in Birmingham, but I was born and brought up in India.” When Gadot asked her, “She spoke British English with you your entire life?”, Alia replied, “My grandmother lived in England for her whole life so my grandmother has the English accent.”

Heart of Stone is an actioner which probably features Alia in a negative role. Her character in the film is of a tech prodigy named Keya. Director Tom Harper called her a “formidable talent” during an interview with AP and said that it was the dynamic between Keya and Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone, that most excited him about the film.

Earlier, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan had shared that though she was born in the UK, she lived in India for most of her life. She told The Indian Express, “I was born in the UK but when I was three months old, I moved to Bombay. My mother got the British passport for me. We lived in south Bombay and I studied in Bombay International School, which was started by my parents. As for my passport, why should anyone tell me what I should do about it? It is my choice and right as a citizen of the world to decide what passport I want.”

Explaining her roots, Razdan added, “My mother’s side of the family is from Germany. They lived in East Berlin, just before Hitler came to power. My grandfather, Karl Hoelzer, ran an underground newspaper against Hitler. He was not Jewish but he was against fascism. He was imprisoned and put into a concentration camp. The only reason he was not killed was because he had a very good lawyer. Finally, he was released but was asked to leave Germany. By then, World War II had started and he moved to England with his family.”

Alia Bhatt is now married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple are parents to a daughter, who they have named Raha.

