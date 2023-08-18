WOAH! Alia Bhatt won’t be starring in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens want THIS actress to be cast as Sita

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and talented actresses of this generation. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which became a hit at the box office. There have been multiple reports about her next movie, but nothing has been officially announced.

Reportedly, Alia was supposed to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. However, according to a report in an entertainment portal, Alia has opted out of the film as it was getting delayed.

Well, before the reports of Alia being cast as Sita came around, there were reports that Sai Pallavi will be making her Hindi film debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Now, as there are reports of Alia opting out of it, netizens again want Sai to be a part of the film.

A netizen tweeted, “We want Sai pallavi as Sita.” Another Twitter user wrote, “okay now take sai pallavi.” One more netizen tweeted, “Thanks @aliaa08 Please, cast Sai Pallavi.” Check out the tweets below...

Sai Pallavi is one of the biggest names down South. Her fans have been waiting to watch her in a Hindi film, and they were upset when there were reports of Alia being roped in as Sita. However now, once again they are hoping that their favorite actress will be seen in Ramayana.

Who according to you will be a perfect choice to play Sita? Let us know in the comments below...

