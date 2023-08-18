WOAH! Alia Bhatt won’t be starring in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens want THIS actress to be cast as Sita

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt was supposed to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. However, according to a report in an entertainment portal, the actress has opted out of the film as it was getting delayed.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 11:42
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and talented actresses of this generation. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which became a hit at the box office. There have been multiple reports about her next movie, but nothing has been officially announced.

Reportedly, Alia was supposed to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. However, according to a report in an entertainment portal, Alia has opted out of the film as it was getting delayed.

Also Read: WOAH! Is Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled Qaid?

Well, before the reports of Alia being cast as Sita came around, there were reports that Sai Pallavi will be making her Hindi film debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Now, as there are reports of Alia opting out of it, netizens again want Sai to be a part of the film.  

A netizen tweeted, “We want Sai pallavi as Sita.” Another Twitter user wrote, “okay now take sai pallavi.” One more netizen tweeted, “Thanks @aliaa08 Please,  cast Sai Pallavi.” Check out the tweets below...

Sai Pallavi is one of the biggest names down South. Her fans have been waiting to watch her in a Hindi film, and they were upset when there were reports of Alia being roped in as Sita. However now, once again they are hoping that their favorite actress will be seen in Ramayana. 

Who according to you will be a perfect choice to play Sita? Let us know in the comments below... 

Also Read: WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Alia Bhatt Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor Yash Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Sai Pallavi Adipurush Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/24/2023 - 11:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana fame Saachi Priya roped in for Vajra Productions’s Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Exclusive! Samiksha Sankpal, Bhakti Zanzane, and Sanyogita Choudhari roped in for Vajra Productions’s Keh Doon Tumhein on Star Plus!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Hawwt! Here are times Simran Dhanwani raised the temperatures with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Simran Dhanwani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience over the time with her acting...
WOAH! Alia Bhatt won’t be starring in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens want THIS actress to be cast as Sita
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and talented actresses of this generation. She was last seen in Rocky...
Hotness alert! Actress Riva Arora is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Riva Arora has been impressing fans with her movies and looks. She  has been grabbing the attention of...
EXCLUSIVE! Anuradha Singh roped in for Dangal TV's show Tause Naina Milai Ke by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the telly world.We all know that a lot of new TV...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt won’t be starring in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens want THIS actress to be cast as Sita
Latest Video
Related Stories
Riva Arora
Hotness alert! Actress Riva Arora is too hot to handle in these pictures
Tiger Shroff
Whoa! Tiger Shroff breaks silence on dating rumors with Deesha Dhanuka, “I thought I was linked to somebody…”
Amit Rai
Exciting! OMG 2’s director Amit Rai reveals the ‘uncut version’ of his Akshay Kumar starrer will be available on OTT soon
Dharmendra
What! Dharmendra’s younger version in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was played by Ranvijay Singha’s brother Harman, says “was not planned…”
Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Before Dream Girl 2 releases, take a look at the opening day collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s last five releases
Sunny
Woah! Sunny Deol to star in Maa Tujhe Salaam 2?