Woah! Ameesha Patel blames Salman Khan's hit and run case for film Yeh Hai Jalwa's failure

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 stars Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are on cloud nine. The film has made a smashing business at the box office. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has become one of the highest grossers of the year 2023.

Despite a gap of 2 decades amidst sequels, the movie received a thunderous response from the audience. Ameesha Patel who plays the role of Sakina is the happiest of all.

After a series of films failing at the box office, success has come her way with Gadar 2. In a recent interview, she spoke about her film Yeh Hai Jalwa with Salman Khan and its box office failure.

Yeh Hai Jalwa released in the year 2022, the same year when Salman Khan's name got associated with the infamous hit-and-run case. In September 2022, Salman Khan was arrested after his car met with an accident.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel recalled the incident. She hinted that all the negative attention around the star affected the film Yeh Hai Jalwa.

She mentioned that the film was among the best works of director David Dhawan and Salman Khan too looked his best in the film. But as the attention was on the negative news around Salman Khan, she believes that the film got sidelined.

The actress was quoted saying, "Yeh Hai Jalwa was one of David Dhawan's best films. Salman has never looked more handsome and the music and everything was good. But I think because earlier the media gave news the audiences were not so open about accepting some negative news about their favourite actors. Salman's accident had newly happened so Yeh Hai Jalwa got sidelined. Had the audience been open to it…that is one film that would have done really well." The film released in July 2022.

Ameesha Patel marked her Bollywood career with the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a box office success.

Her next film was Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol that created history at the box office. However, after these two films, Ameesha Patel's filmography did not see many box office hits until Gadar 2.

