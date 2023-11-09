Woah! Ameesha Patel reveals the struggles faced by Hrithik Roshan post Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the glorious success of Gadar 2. It marks her comeback into films as she only made sporadic appearances in projects. In 2000, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
MUMBAI:  Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the glorious success of Gadar 2. It marks her comeback into films as she only made sporadic appearances in projects. 

In 2000, she made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The film became a blockbuster and the two became overnight stars.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ameesha recalls the time when Hrithik's films bombed at the box office after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. 

She said, “Immediately after Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, he was working with the best directors… Sooraj Barjatya, Subhash Ghai, Yash Raj Films, even a film with me, and nothing worked. And I think, we used to always talk about it like do you even understand the dynamics? On one Friday, Hrithik Roshan becomes the most powerful man after the PM in this country, and the next Friday, people are not accepting his films. What kind of world is this?"

Patel then said that Hrithik was called a "one film wonder" after a string of flops. The actress recalls that Hrithik was "very disturbed" around that time. 

However, when she got to know that Rakesh Roshan was making Koi Mil Gaya with him, she was assured of its success. Patel said that she received a message from Rakesh Roshan after Gadar 2's success.

Recently in an interview, the actress pointed out her issues with the word 'comeback' being used for her and Sunny Deol. She stated that Gadar 2's success has proven that "50 is the new 20." 

Patel mentioned how Aamir Khan took a break after Lagaan and how Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was also labeled as a comeback. 

"Whenever an actor who has delivered in the past, for whatever reasons, whether they took a brief hiatus and not come onscreen for personal or professional reasons, or they aren’t doing the kind of films that they used to do, people always term that as a comeback", she added. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has entered the 500 crore club at the box office.

