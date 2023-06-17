Woah! Ameesha Patel surrenders in the cheque bounce case

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel, who is all set to meet her fans in Gadar 2, also starring Sunny Deol, surrendered in the cheque bounce case that has been a hot topic lately. Yes, you read that right. The actress appeared at Ranchi Civil Court today and was granted bail soon after.

According to ANI, Ameesha was asked to physically appear before the court on June 21. She is currently looking forward to making her silver screen comeback with Gadar 2. The second instalment of Gadar picks up from the ending of the previous film, in which Sunny played Tara Singh and Ameesha played his love interest Sakina. It will hit theatres on August 11.

According to ANI, Ameesha was in Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground in 2018, where she met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh and spoke with him about the financing of a film. The businessman owns Lovely World Entertainment and invested in the filmmaking project.

However, the film did not release, and he demanded Ameesha to return his money. She returned the 2.50 crore amount by check, but the cheque bounced. In November 2021, Ameesha grabbed the news for a similar reason when her cheque of 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

On personal front, the actress was recently seen celebrating her birthday. She was also spotted at the celebration of Gadar's re-release in theatres.

Credits - Zoom