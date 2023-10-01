Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy

MUMBAI: It's going to be the clash of titans as Saalar and Dunki will be releasing on the same day, which is December 22, 2023. Earlier it was predicted that the makers of Prabhas delayed the release of Saalar to avoid getting affected at the box office ahead of the Jawan release starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but trade expert Ramesh Bala spoke exclusively to BL and mentioned that they genuinely had to delay the release and it's nothing to do with Jawan.

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

And now that Saalar is going to clash with Dunki and going with the history of Shah Rukh Khan this year with Pathaan and Jawan, the makers have come up with a master plan to overrule the superstar's release.

As per reports on many south entertainment websites, the makers of Saalar have planned to promote the film across the nation and release two trailers for the film, one on Prabhas' birthday on October 23 and one ahead of the release.

Prashanth Neel, who is known to deliver massive hits like KGF and KGF 2, has reportedly put a halt on all his next releases and has put his focus on promoting Saalar along with Prabhas across the nation, and there is also a huge budget allocated for the same.

While there are several reports that claim that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is planning to release Dunki a day prior on the international market to create huge curiosity, While the actor had mentioned that Dunki will be nothing like Jawan as whatever action scene he has in the film has been removed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Also read - Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan

The clash between Saalar and Dunki is making fans even more excited, and it will be interesting to see who will overpower whom, Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life

