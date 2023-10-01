Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy

Now that Saalar is going to clash with Dunki and going with the history of Shah Rukh Khan this year with Pathaan and Jawan, the makers have come up with a master plan to overrule the superstar's release.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 23:50
movie_image: 
Salaar

MUMBAI: It's going to be the clash of titans as Saalar and Dunki will be releasing on the same day, which is December 22, 2023. Earlier it was predicted that the makers of Prabhas delayed the release of Saalar to avoid getting affected at the box office ahead of the Jawan release starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but trade expert Ramesh Bala spoke exclusively to BL and mentioned that they genuinely had to delay the release and it's nothing to do with Jawan. 

Also read - Wow! Shah Rukh Khan reveals what Dunki is all about, requests fans not to remind him of the failure of Zero

And now that Saalar is going to clash with Dunki and going with the history of Shah Rukh Khan this year with Pathaan and Jawan, the makers have come up with a master plan to overrule the superstar's release.

As per reports on many south entertainment websites, the makers of Saalar have planned to promote the film across the nation and release two trailers for the film, one on Prabhas' birthday on October 23 and one ahead of the release. 

Prashanth Neel, who is known to deliver massive hits like KGF and KGF 2, has reportedly put a halt on all his next releases and has put his focus on promoting Saalar along with Prabhas across the nation, and there is also a huge budget allocated for the same.

While there are several reports that claim that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is planning to release Dunki a day prior on the international market to create huge curiosity, While the actor had mentioned that Dunki will be nothing like Jawan as whatever action scene he has in the film has been removed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Also read - Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan

The clash between Saalar and Dunki is making fans even more excited, and it will be interesting to see who will overpower whom, Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Salaar Dunki Prabhas Shah Rukh Khan Ramesh Bala KGF Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 23:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
MUMBAI: Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the...
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy
MUMBAI: It's going to be the clash of titans as Saalar and Dunki will be releasing on the same day, which is December...
Must read! Archana Gautam opens up on being manhandled in Delhi, 'they slapped me, kicked my father'
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-...
Wow! Ritesh Agarwal to join the judges' panel on Shark Tank season 3, read to know more about him
MUMBAI: The popular show, Shark Tank India is returning with its third season. After two successful seasons that gave...
Wow! Abhishek Malhan gives us a tour of his new abode, take a look
MUMBAI: In Abhishek Malhan's previous vlogs, he mentioned that his family is soon going to shift to someplace else in a...
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake would want to Kasam" Paloma
MUMBAI: Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen which marks acting debut Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny Deol...
Recent Stories
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Kasam" Paloma
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake would want to Kasam" Paloma
Tiger
Must Read! "Here is what you need to know about the Shahrukh Khan's cameo in the movie Tiger 3 and it is inspired from this movie
Rajveer
Exclusive! My Father always advised me, "Keep making your own mistakes and learn from them and work on your craft always" Rajveer Deol
Shilpa Shetty
Trolled! "Why wear a dress when you can't handle " Netizens trolls actress Shilpa Shetty in this new video
Pooja Entertainmnets
Pooja Entertainmnets’s Ganapath; A Hero Is Born Gets Love from South Superstars: From Megastar Chiranjeevi to Prithviraj Sukumaram, Superstars from the South Share the Teaser of the Actioner