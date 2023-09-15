Woah! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda talks about her privilege, 'I had it very easy'

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is an entrepreneur. Despite several of her family members being a part of the filmmaking business, she has no plans on joining it herself.

She runs a non-profit organisation, Project Naveli, which she started during the pandemic, and works alongside her father in their Escorts business. Navya said that she is aware of her privileges and has a deep understanding of how they have benefitted her.

While speaking on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Navya said that she can never ‘complain’ about any hardships, because she rarely faced any.

Speaking about her journey towards becoming an entrepreneur after graduating from college some years ago, Navya said, “I cannot say that I have had a hard time. For me to wake up at 21, when I graduated, and say that ‘I wanna do this’ and be able to do that, is not the reality of a lot of young girls in India.”

Navya continued, “I think I had a big advantage. I had it very, very easy comparatively. There are other pressures that come with it, but I don’t think I am in a position to complain at all.”

Contrary to popular belief, Navya, born to Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, didn’t grow up in Mumbai, where her maternal family lives.

“Unlike what a lot of people assume, I didn’t grow up in Mumbai. I studied in Delhi till I was 12, and I studied in a boarding school in the UK and went to a college in the US for five years. I graduated during Covid-19,” she shared.

While being the daughter of a businessman and granddaughter of Bollywood’s superstar gave Navya an ‘advantage’, it also made her grow into an “awkward” person.

“I am quite an awkward person. I take a lot of time to get comfortable around people. That comes from the fact that I know what people think when I walk into a room. I know what they expect out of me and what kind of perception they have of me, so immediately there’s kind of pressure,” shared Navya.

Besides running Project Naveli, Navya also hosted a podcast last year, where she discussed various issues, like love, financial independence and women’s health with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

