Woah! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda talks about her privilege, 'I had it very easy'

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is an entrepreneur. Despite several of her family members being a part of the filmmaking business, she has no plans on joining it herself.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 22:31
movie_image: 
Navya

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is an entrepreneur. Despite several of her family members being a part of the filmmaking business, she has no plans on joining it herself. 

Also read - What! Navya Naveli Nanda spills the beans if she will ever act in films

She runs a non-profit organisation, Project Naveli, which she started during the pandemic, and works alongside her father in their Escorts business. Navya said that she is aware of her privileges and has a deep understanding of how they have benefitted her.

While speaking on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Navya said that she can never ‘complain’ about any hardships, because she rarely faced any. 

Speaking about her journey towards becoming an entrepreneur after graduating from college some years ago, Navya said, “I cannot say that I have had a hard time. For me to wake up at 21, when I graduated, and say that ‘I wanna do this’ and be able to do that, is not the reality of a lot of young girls in India.”

Navya continued, “I think I had a big advantage. I had it very, very easy comparatively. There are other pressures that come with it, but I don’t think I am in a position to complain at all.”

Contrary to popular belief, Navya, born to Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, didn’t grow up in Mumbai, where her maternal family lives. 

“Unlike what a lot of people assume, I didn’t grow up in Mumbai. I studied in Delhi till I was 12, and I studied in a boarding school in the UK and went to a college in the US for five years. I graduated during Covid-19,” she shared.

While being the daughter of a businessman and granddaughter of Bollywood’s superstar gave Navya an ‘advantage’, it also made her grow into an “awkward” person.

“I am quite an awkward person. I take a lot of time to get comfortable around people. That comes from the fact that I know what people think when I walk into a room. I know what they expect out of me and what kind of perception they have of me, so immediately there’s kind of pressure,” shared Navya.

Also read - What! Navya Naveli Nanda spills the beans if she will ever act in films

Besides running Project Naveli, Navya also hosted a podcast last year, where she discussed various issues, like love, financial independence and women’s health with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    

    
 

Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda Shweta Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/23/2023 - 22:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wonderful! Abhimanyu accepts Abhinav’s child, Manjiri puts her opinion forward
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Anuj puts Anupama in a spot, latter feels crushed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal decides to expose Vaibhav, makes a shocking decision
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Imlie: What! Ashu's truth to come out before Agastya
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Kundali Bhagya: Oh no! Shaurya creates misunderstanding between Palki and Rajveer using Shanaya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Woah! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda talks about her privilege, 'I had it very easy'
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, is an entrepreneur....
Recent Stories
Navya
Woah! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda talks about her privilege, 'I had it very easy'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alizeh
Woah! Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri to debut in the upcoming film Furrey, actor to reveal details himself
Fukrey
What! Fukrey 3 removes the visuals of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and makes changes in the dialogues referring to MunnaBhai MBBS
Priyanka Chopra
Cute! Here’s what Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sania Mirza have to say to Parineeti Chopra for her big day
Sunny Deol
Wow! Gadar 2 OTT premiere: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film will be streamed on THIS platform
Dev Anand
Shocking! Dev Anand's nephew refutes rumours of Juhu bungalow sale; Says ‘it's false news’
Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Wow! Designer Pawan Sachdeva, reveals intricate details of groom’s exquisite wedding outfit