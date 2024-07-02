Woah! Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday all set to make a debut with THIS YRF director

MUMBAI: Hindi movie industry is filled with some great talents be it in terms of writers, actors or directors. The audience can judge it well by watching the flow of movies and the genres and the makers are exploring.

The actors in the industry made their name after starting from scratch and showcasing the best of their skills but it’s not over yet because as the generation goes ahead, we get to see more and more actors entering the stream and starting from scratch in order to make a mark in the Hindi movie industry.

Also read - Big development! YRF’s FIRST web series to star THIS actor’s son

While there are a lot of actors making their debut, here’s Ahaan Panday who is all set for his debut and it seems like it’s going to be fun watching him on screen. Now according to sources, YRF and Mohit Suri are about to make a young love story and if reports are true, Ahaan Panday will be a part of the project making his debut in the acting world.

Ahaan Panday is the brother of Alanna Panday and cousin of Ananya Panday. Ahaan Panday is yet to enter the acting world but he has been a part of the Hindi movie industry as an assistant director for projects like Freaky Ali and The Railway Men.

Aditya Chopra believes that Ahaan Panday has the talent to emerge as top star soon. According to reports, the actor was signed as a YRF talent five years ago but it wasn’t revealed as he was having an intense training program that was devised by Aditya Chopra and is now all set for his acting debut.

The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and Ahaan Panday has been working closely with the director in order to get into the mold of the character. The movie which is untitled will go on floors later in 2024 and the casting for other parts, including the female lead has been kept under wraps.

Also read - When Tara Sutaria was dating THIS relative of Ananya Panday

What do you think about this upcoming movie and the upcoming debut? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.