Woah! Ananya Panday wishes to make a debut again, and with THIS director

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the most judged and criticised star kids in Bollywood, and trolls often take nasty digs at her acting, especially after her viral interview where she spoke about star kids struggles.

The struggle word must definitely be trigging the actress, but she is rock solid and is not ready to give up. After the debacle of Liger, Ananya signed another film with Ayushmann Khurrana, which is a sequel to Dream Girl, and she is all set for Dream Girl 2.

The actress got exclusively candid with Bollywood Life, where she spoke about her upcoming film and a lot more, and we quizzed her about what things she wants to steal from her contemporaries, naming Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her dream debut with Zoya Akhtar.

Ananya Panday said that she would like to steal Khushi Kapoor's dream debut as it is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and she is someone she wants to work with.

Ananya is a trooper, and the girl never fails to give her 100 percent to whatever she does in the hope that one day audiences will love her acting.

Ananya also spoke about the constant judgement that she faces and admitted that she too is a human being and feels hurt, but she has chosen this profession and will fight till the end.

Ananya Panday's last release, Liger, was a huge budget film and also marked south star Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood. The film miserably tanked at the box office, and the girl was criticised for her acting skills.

But right now, all she is hoping for is that she manages to win hearts with her performance in this one. In Dream Girl, Nushrratt Bharuccha played Ayushmann's ladylove in the film, and the fans even expressed their disappointment of her being replaced by Ananya Panday, but the constant chatter is NOT affecting the actress, and she is damn confident about her stint in Dream Girl 2, which is scheduled to release on August 25, 2023.

