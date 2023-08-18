Woah! Ananya Panday wishes to make a debut again, and with THIS director

Ananya Panday is one of the most judged and criticised star kids in Bollywood, and trolls often take nasty digs at her acting, especially after her viral interview where she spoke about star kids struggles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 17:30
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the most judged and criticised star kids in Bollywood, and trolls often take nasty digs at her acting, especially after her viral interview where she spoke about star kids struggles. 

Also read - Trolled! Varun Dhawan calls Ananya Panday ‘Meryl Panday’ in Call Me Bae announcement video; netizens say, “It's an insult to Meryl Streep”

The struggle word must definitely be trigging the actress, but she is rock solid and is not ready to give up. After the debacle of Liger, Ananya signed another film with Ayushmann Khurrana, which is a sequel to Dream Girl, and she is all set for Dream Girl 2. 

The actress got exclusively candid with Bollywood Life, where she spoke about her upcoming film and a lot more, and we quizzed her about what things she wants to steal from her contemporaries, naming Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her dream debut with Zoya Akhtar.

Ananya Panday said that she would like to steal Khushi Kapoor's dream debut as it is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and she is someone she wants to work with. 

Ananya is a trooper, and the girl never fails to give her 100 percent to whatever she does in the hope that one day audiences will love her acting. 

Ananya also spoke about the constant judgement that she faces and admitted that she too is a human being and feels hurt, but she has chosen this profession and will fight till the end.

Ananya Panday's last release, Liger, was a huge budget film and also marked south star Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood. The film miserably tanked at the box office, and the girl was criticised for her acting skills. 

Also read - What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”

But right now, all she is hoping for is that she manages to win hearts with her performance in this one. In Dream Girl, Nushrratt Bharuccha played Ayushmann's ladylove in the film, and the fans even expressed their disappointment of her being replaced by Ananya Panday, but the constant chatter is NOT affecting the actress, and she is damn confident about her stint in Dream Girl 2, which is scheduled to release on August 25, 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Ananya Panday Ayushmann Khurrana Dream Girl 2 Zoya Akhtar Khushi Kapoor Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/20/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
MUMBAI: Before Gadar 2, Sunny Deol had twelve flops. In fact, very few films of Deol have worked at the box office in...
Woah! Elvish Yadav breaks silence on his relationship status, reveals having feelings for a girl from Punjab
MUMBAI: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner and content creator Elvish Yadav engaged in a candid live chat with reality TV star...
Wow! These YouTubers can be the potential Bigg Boss contestants in the upcoming season, take a look
MUMBAI: Indians consume YouTube like crazy. Bigg Boss OTT 2 made it evident as the organic fan following of Elvish...
Woah! Ananya Panday wishes to make a debut again, and with THIS director
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the most judged and criticised star kids in Bollywood, and trolls often take nasty digs...
Wow! Check out the beauty regimes followed by actresses to have a flawless skin
MUMBAI: Do you look at the B-town divas and often wonder how they have this glowing skin despite the heavy use of...
Wow! Abhishek Bachchan reveals what qualities he inherited from his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is the son of Bollywood stallwarts Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The two veterans are...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
OMG! Sunny Deol has THIS message to give out to the actors and directors who turned him down, despite taking his help to get launched in the industry
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Abhishek Bachchan reveals what qualities he inherited from his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Tamannaah Bhatia
Wow! Check out the renumerations of the top South actresses
PANKAJ TRIPATHI
Must read! OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi and director Amit Rai reveal if Adipurush's backlash made then nervous
ANURAG KASHYAP
Wow! Anurag Kashyap shares an appreciation post for the recently released movies as they bring back the Bollywood magic
Imran Khan
What! Imran Khan has an epic reply to netizens who demanded refund of ticket cost for his films Luck and Kidnap