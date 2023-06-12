Woah! Anil Kapoor steals the spotlight in first look of 'Fighter'

MUMBAI: Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' has been generating buzz in the industry, thanks to its stellar cast. The addition of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor to YRF's spy universe has heightened anticipation. The film, an aerial heroic drama, has strategically revealed its captivating posters, building excitement among audiences.

In the recent series of 'Fighter' poster releases, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to unveil his first look with the caption, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Call Sign: Rocky, Designation: Commanding Officer, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever"

Anil Kapoor's portrayal of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign "Rocky," is strikingly sharp. In the poster, adorned with a clean beard and bushy moustache, Kapoor is poised to take to the skies. The commanding officer's persona exudes leadership and spirit of a true 'Fighter.'

Fresh off the blockbuster success of 'Animal,' where audiences lauded the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor has once again proven his acting prowess. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' continues to dominate the theatres, showcasing Kapoor's appeal and acting brilliance.

Anil Kapoor has previously teamed up with Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh, in movies such as Khel, Karobaar, and Kishan Kanhaiya. While he has shared the screen with Rakesh Roshan, 'Fighter' marks his first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Despite this being their inaugural project together, Kapoor has consistently praised Hrithik for both his acting prowess and his admirable personality.

In 'Fighter,' audiences can anticipate the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, marking their first on-screen collaboration. The film promises a fresh and exciting combination of talent.

In contrast, Siddharth Anand is no stranger to working with Hrithik Roshan. 'Fighter' marks their third collaboration, following their successful ventures, Bang Bang and War. 'Fighter' is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024.

