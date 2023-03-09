Woah! Anil Sharma gives a shocking reaction to Ameesha Patel's ultimatum for Gadar 3, read to find out

Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 has turned out to be a huge success and is minting the moolah at the box office. Safe to say, Gadar 2 is the biggest success story of both Sunny Deol's and Ameesha Patel's careers.
MUMBAI: Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 has turned out to be a huge success and is minting the moolah at the box office. Safe to say, Gadar 2 is the biggest success story of both Sunny Deol's and Ameesha Patel's careers. 

Also read -Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres

In fact, in a recent interview, the director of the film revealed his reaction to Ameesha when she was approached for the film. Anil shared that she made it clear that she'll reject Gadar 3 if her character and Sunny Deol's character don't have much screen time.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel - who plays the role of Sakeena on screen - made it clear that she’ll reject Gadar 3 if her character Sakeena and Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) don’t have much screen time. 

Ameesha had said, “Not only will I make it clear during the narration, but for any reason if Tara and Sakeena are not there much together, I will reject the film. I will not do it only. I will not disappoint my fans because I know what they felt was lacking this time around and we owe it to them. At the end of the day, they are coming for Tara and Sakeena. Their love and attachment are for Tara and Sakeena. You cannot have Titanic (1997) without Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Because of this, the NRI audiences haven’t caught on to the film like they did for part 1.”

Recently, Anil Sharma was asked to share his views on Ameesha Patel's statement, and he said that Ameesha had said a lot of things during the course of Gadar 2 but he'd "not like to comment on it". 

He said, "I respect her and will continue to do so. The character of Sakina was born from my heart, not hers. I myself don’t know what will happen in Gadar 3. Unke kehne ya sochne se kya hota hai? I am happy she’s so connected with Gadar. I’d like to thank them. Woh accha ya bura jo bhi bole, unka mann hai.”

Also read - Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was underestimated by the industry, called it 'gutter' instead

Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their reprised roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Along with them, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, and Gaurav Chopra, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

