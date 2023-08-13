Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Sunny Deol compromised his fees for Gadar 2, took an indirect dig at Adipurush

This week, Sunny Deol will return to the big screen with Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma-directed will be the direct sequel to the 2001 iconic blockbuster, and the team has compromised their fees, to make Gadar 2 big.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Anil Sharma

MUMBAI: This week, Sunny Deol will return to the big screen with Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma-directed will be the direct sequel to the 2001 iconic blockbuster, and the team has compromised their fees, to make Gadar 2 big. 

Also read - What! People of Gurdaspur BOYCOTT Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, read more to find out why

While speaking to Lehran Retro, Anil opened up about actors and directors charging bomb that affects the budgets and the project.

At first, Sharma added that he tried to control everyone's fees, and revealed that even Sunny compromised for the project. Opening up about the budget of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma told Lehren that it was reasonable. 

"We made an effort to control everybody’s fees. Sunny’s fees are what it is, it’s okay, it’s just one person, but even he compromised quite a bit." Later he added that today's actor charged Rs 150-200 crore, and the budget of the film shoots up to Rs 600 crore. 

"These days, heroes and directors charge so much, the budgets end up ballooning up to Rs 600 crore, and sometimes the heroes charge Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore."  

It seems like Anil's comment was an indirect dig at Prabhas-starrer Adipursh. As per multiple media reports, the lead star Prabhas charged Rs 150 crore, and the budget for the movie was around Rs 600 crore. 

Released on May 9, the cinematic adaptation of the Indian Epic Ramayana was released with negative reviews and after a strong start, the film tanked at the box office.

As per data gathered by trade tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 had sold tickets worth Rs 3.96 crore by Monday morning. Trade insiders say that the number has already crossed Rs 4 crore and, in all likeliness will cross Rs 6 crore by Tuesday. 

Given that advance booking is open till Thursday night and the real mad rush for tickets will begin only around Wednesday, these are promising signs indeed. If the current trends continue, Gadar 2 could be looking to surpass the advance booking collections of all Bollywood films post-pandemic save Pathaan (which collected Rs 32 crore in advance bookings alone). 

Also read - Exclusive! “Gadar 2 is a complete family entertainer, which is less to be seen in today’s time” - Nilofer Gesawat

Brahmastra’s Rs 17.71 crore figure may be in danger though. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11, with Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 


    
 

Sunny Deol Gadar 2 Gadar Ek Prem Katha Anil Sharma Ameesha Patel Adipurush Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan's Second Song 'Chaleya' expected to arrive coming week
MUMBAI: The romantic track sung by Arijit and shilpa rao is expected to feature SRK and Nayanthara and is choreographed...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Amazing! Jiya Shankar reacts to her being called "The new crush of India"
MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.The stunning actress has appeared in...
Woah! Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down OMG 2, this is what convinced him to be a part of the film
MUMBAI: In the last decade, Pankaj Tripathi has turned out to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The...
Must read! Jiya Shankar dated THIS actor before, opens up about her failed relationships
MUMBAI: Jiya Shankar has been part of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 since the beginning. She tried different things to do well...
Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Sunny Deol compromised his fees for Gadar 2, took an indirect dig at Adipurush
MUMBAI: This week, Sunny Deol will return to the big screen with Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma-directed will be the direct...
Must Read! Sunny Deol talks of his struggles while launching brother Bobby into the film industry; “Nobody was willing to join hands with us”
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is the undisputed star who has managed to hold his star status even today. After 4 decades of being...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan's Second Song 'Chaleya' expected to arrive coming week
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Jawan's Second Song 'Chaleya' expected to arrive coming week
Pankaj Tripathi
Woah! Pankaj Tripathi initially turned down OMG 2, this is what convinced him to be a part of the film
Sunny Deol
Must Read! Sunny Deol talks of his struggles while launching brother Bobby into the film industry; “Nobody was willing to join hands with us”
Chennai Express Poster
Wow! THIS actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice to play Meenamma in Chennai Express opposite Shah Rukh Khan and it's not Deepika Padukone
Sunny Leone
OMG! Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in the Mumbai rains, “One was an eight-seater Mercedes truck. I was not happy…”
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Woah! Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts on the viral video where he asks Shah Rukh Khan to 'shut up'