Woah! Anil Sharma reveals how Sunny Deol compromised his fees for Gadar 2, took an indirect dig at Adipurush

MUMBAI: This week, Sunny Deol will return to the big screen with Gadar 2. The Anil Sharma-directed will be the direct sequel to the 2001 iconic blockbuster, and the team has compromised their fees, to make Gadar 2 big.

While speaking to Lehran Retro, Anil opened up about actors and directors charging bomb that affects the budgets and the project.

At first, Sharma added that he tried to control everyone's fees, and revealed that even Sunny compromised for the project. Opening up about the budget of Gadar 2, Anil Sharma told Lehren that it was reasonable.

"We made an effort to control everybody’s fees. Sunny’s fees are what it is, it’s okay, it’s just one person, but even he compromised quite a bit." Later he added that today's actor charged Rs 150-200 crore, and the budget of the film shoots up to Rs 600 crore.

"These days, heroes and directors charge so much, the budgets end up ballooning up to Rs 600 crore, and sometimes the heroes charge Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore."

It seems like Anil's comment was an indirect dig at Prabhas-starrer Adipursh. As per multiple media reports, the lead star Prabhas charged Rs 150 crore, and the budget for the movie was around Rs 600 crore.

Released on May 9, the cinematic adaptation of the Indian Epic Ramayana was released with negative reviews and after a strong start, the film tanked at the box office.

As per data gathered by trade tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2 had sold tickets worth Rs 3.96 crore by Monday morning. Trade insiders say that the number has already crossed Rs 4 crore and, in all likeliness will cross Rs 6 crore by Tuesday.

Given that advance booking is open till Thursday night and the real mad rush for tickets will begin only around Wednesday, these are promising signs indeed. If the current trends continue, Gadar 2 could be looking to surpass the advance booking collections of all Bollywood films post-pandemic save Pathaan (which collected Rs 32 crore in advance bookings alone).

Brahmastra’s Rs 17.71 crore figure may be in danger though. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11, with Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2.

