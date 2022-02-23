WOAH: Anurag Kashyap shares his picture dating back to his college days; takes Anil Kapoor by SURPRISE!

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor seem to share a good bond of friendship.

Anurag recently teased a new project starring Kriti Sanon and producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi. Recently, Bollywood actor Anurag Kashyap took a trip down memory lane to share a picture from his college days. Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, "Before the whiskey started showing up on the belly .. circa 1991. #hansrajcollege #hostellife"

Take a look:

The filmmaker looked very different in his college days. He too even admitted that he looks very different now. Anil Kapoor took to the comments section to acknowledge the same. He wrote, "Is this really you Mr Anurag Kashyap." Anurag then responded by saying, "@anilskapoor was.."

For the uninitiated, the veteran actor Anil Kapoor and celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap say they have left behind their tense history of unfulfilled projects to come together for Netflix movie AK vs AK.

Before he became widely popular with films like Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur series and the recent Netflix series Sacred Games, Kashyap wanted to make two movies — Allwyn Kallicharan and Grant Hotel — with Kapoor, the versatile and commercially successful star of Hindi cinema.

Both the projects couldn’t materialise due to factors that were beyond their control, but it complicated their personal equation as Kashyap admitted he used to blame Kapoor for the films not getting made.

