Woah! Anurag Kashyap takes Kartik Aaryan as an example to talk about actors getting their dues later in the industry

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the top Bollywood celebs in the current generation. The actor was recently seen in the romantic-musical film Satyaprem Ki Katha and won over the critics and audiences with his performance.

While the actor has been in the industry for over a decade, it was only a few years back that he became one of the most sought after actors in the Industry.

In a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reflected upon Kartik’s success and said that had he become famous early on in his career, he would have lost it.

Anurag Kashyap recently spoke about how actors in the industry get their dues late in their careers. The filmmaker cited the example of Kartik Aaryan and told Pinkvilla, “I think everyone should get their due in their careers. If they get it early, they lose it early as well. Take Kartik Aaryan for example, he has been in the industry for so many years but it was just recently that he got his due. Had he become famous in the beginning, he would have lost his stardom early as well."

Kartik’s crew member on the film Satyaprem Ki Katha took to her social media account to share her experience of working on the film with the actor. The assistant director heaped praise on the actor and shared how hardworking he is.

“Amidst this huge wave of appreciation for #satyapremkikatha and magnificent performance of ‘Sattu’ , I wish to take out a small moment and thank @kartikaaryan from the very bottom of my heart. This film and its every aspect means the world to me. From the pre production to the release, it has been a wonderful heart warming journey. And one of the main reasons for that is this wonderful wonderful Superstar who has always been at his most humble self on and off the film set,” the note read.

It further added, “Extremely respectful towards the H. O. D s and towards us Assistants. It was because of his hardworking demeanour that we felt like giving our 100% for each and every take. At the monitor, we laughed with you, cried with you and learnt to ‘Love’ through ‘Sattu’. I just want to thank you for everything you have done for this film. ? I know its a long post but ‘Sach bolneke pehele sochneka kya?’”

Kartik is currently shooting for Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion. The actor will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

