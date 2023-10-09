Woah! Anurag Kashyap talks about criticism and hate received by fans, mentions Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as an example

Anurag Kashyap, who has been promoting Haddi for the last few days, was recently asked if Bollywood is targeted frequently because it lacks unity and the director said that the film industry isn’t the only one that is at the receiving end of people’s criticism and hate.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Anurag

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, who has been promoting Haddi for the last few days, was recently asked if Bollywood is targeted frequently because it lacks unity and the director said that the film industry isn’t the only one that is at the receiving end of people’s criticism and hate. The Gangs of Wasseypur director said that whoever is put on a pedestal, is the one who is trashed by viewers and fans.

Also read - Gadar 2: Incredible! Anurag Kashyap Applauded makers for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film; Calls ‘It was responsible mainstream Filmmaking’

Anurag said that not just Bollywood, even cricketers are targeted in the same way and spoke about how Anushka Sharma becomes the target for trolls when her cricketer husband Virat Kohli doesn’t hit a century. 

“Cricketers are trashed just as much. If Virat doesn’t hit a century, people are on to him. They will also drag Anushka into it,” he told Pinkvilla and added, “Whatever is celebrated the most, the same thing is always trashed. Be it cinema, cricket or our politicians, our heroes.”

Anurag Kashyap said that India is a country with many opinionated people who believe they are an expert at everything. “Here, everyone thinks that they are an expert at everything. Everyone thinks they know who should be the captain, who should be a film star, who should be PM,” he said.

When asked if Bollywood’s perceived lack of unity was a factor in it becoming a target of trolls, the director categorically said, “Unity has got nothing to do with it.” 

Also read - What! “Small Films will disappear”, Anurag Kashyap reveals his film Gangs of Wasseypur was taken down from cinemas to make place for Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger

He added, “Bollywood has difference of opinion vis a vis lots of things but despite that, they can still come together. There are very few people who are rabid opportunists and those people are avoided by everyone in the industry.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


    
 

Anurag Kashyap Bollywood Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/10/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says
MUMBAI: Esha Deol, who recently celebrated the special mention of her short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Awards in...
Exclusive! Kaveri Priyam feels choked as she shoots for the last scene and speaks about her upcoming projects
MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is a known actress of Television and she has a massive fan following.She rose to fame with her...
Wow! This is what Kajol would like to advice her 20-year old self, read more
MUMBAI: Kajol has always been known for her candid nature, never holding back her thoughts and feelings. While this has...
Pandya Store: Complicated! Dhawal and Natasha’s first night uncomfortable, Natasha takes a promise
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Woah! Anurag Kashyap talks about criticism and hate received by fans, mentions Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as an example
MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap, who has been promoting Haddi for the last few days, was recently asked if Bollywood is targeted...
Woah! Here are some prominent celebrities who have worked in B-grade films
MUMBAI :  Did you know, several Bollywood celebrities have starred in some B-grade Hindi films? It is hard to believe...
Recent Stories
Esha
OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says
Latest Video
Related Stories
Esha
OMG! Esha Deol feels regret over some major career decisions, here's what she says
Kajol
Wow! This is what Kajol would like to advice her 20-year old self, read more
AKSHAY KUMAR
Woah! Here are some prominent celebrities who have worked in B-grade films
Aryan
Woah! Check out the most expensive gifts received by the star kids of the Hindi film industry
Yogi
Must Read! As a Hindi audience, did you miss Yogi Babu in Jawan? Here's how the actor was a part of the movie
Sherlyn
Sherlyn Chopra: It would be great if nepotism and sexism took a back seat in Bollywood